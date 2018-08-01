IS issues video of purported Tajik attackers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUSHANBE: Islamic State (IS) sought to bolster its claim of responsibility for an attack which killed four Western tourists in Tajikistan, releasing a video on Tuesday purportedly showing attackers pledging allegiance to the militant group.
Its claim runs counter to a statement by the Tajik government which accused a banned Islamist opposition party of being behind the attack. The party´s exiled leaders denied any link to the attack and said the authorities were using the incident for political purposes.
Tajikistan links attackers to opposition, Iran: Police in Tajikistan Tuesday linked an attack claimed by the IS group that killed four tourists including two Americans to a banned Islamist opposition group and Iran. The victims — two Americans, one Swiss citizen and one Dutch citizen — were struck by a car and attacked on a popular cycling route in the impoverished Central Asian country. Two other foreigners were injured in the attack in the Danghara district, about 100 kilometres from the capital Dushanbe.
