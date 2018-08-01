Iran rejects Trump offer of talks as humiliation, without value

LONDON: Senior Iranian officials on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump´s offer of talks without preconditions as worthless and “a humiliation” after he acted to reimpose sanctions on Tehran following his withdrawal from a landmark nuclear deal.

Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Trump´s repudiation of the accord reached in 2015 was “illegal” and Iran would not easily yield to Washington´s renewed campaign to strangle Iran´s vital oil exports.

In May, Trump pulled the United States out of the multilateral deal concluded before he took office, denouncing it as one-sided in Iran´s favour.

On Monday, he declared that he would be willing to meet Rouhani without preconditions to discuss how to improve relations. The head of Iran´s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said on Tuesday Tehran saw no worth in Trump´s offer, made only a week after he warned Iran it risked dire consequences few had ever suffered in history if it made threats against Washington.

“Based on our bad experiences in negotiations with America and based on US. officials´ violation of their commitments, it is natural that we see no value in his proposal,” Kamal Kharrazi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Trump should first make up for his withdrawal from the nuclear deal and show that he respects his predecessorsâ€™ commitments and international law, added Kharrazi, a former foreign minister.

The council was set up by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to help formulate long-term policies for the Islamic Republic.

Trump´s move to force Iran into fresh negotiations has for now reunited Iranian hardliners who opposed the nuclear deal and moderates like Rouhani who championed it to end the Islamic Republic´s economically crippling stand-off with Western powers.Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of Iran´s parliament who is seen as part of Iran´s moderate camp, said that to negotiate with Trump now “would be a humiliation”.

“If Trump had not withdrawn from the nuclear deal and not imposed (new) sanctions on Iran, there would be no problem with negotiations with America,” he told state news agency IRNA.

Iran´s interior minister chimed in that Tehran did not trust Washington as a negotiating partner. “The United States is not trustworthy.How can we trust this country when it withdraws unilaterally from the nuclear deal?” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. A senior aide to Rouhani said the only way back to talks was for Washington to return to the nuclear agreement.