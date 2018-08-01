Minister visits medicine school

PESHAWAR: During a visit to the Northwest School of Medicine, Caretaker Minister for Education Prof Dr Sara Safdar appreciated the state-of-the-art facilities provided by this institution.

According to a communication, she visited the digital library, laboratories, classrooms, museums and a well-equipped clinical skill lab and Students Affairs Section.

Later, during a visit to Northwest Teaching Hospital-II (Endowment), she talked to in-patients who informed her about the quality of services and facilities and cost-effectiveness as compared to public and private hospitals.

The Northwest Endowment Hospital is attracting many underprivileged and poor patients who get quality care.

The Northwest Endowment hospital charges Rs20 as admission fee, other facilities are free of the cost compared the public-sector hospitals.