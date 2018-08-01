Army provides job to physically-challenged voter

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa announced on Tuesday that Fajr, a special girl from Lahore, who went to cast her vote on July 25, will be getting a job through the Pakistan Army, reported Geo News.

On July 25, Fajr had gone out to cast her vote and had later taken to social media to urge the public to do the same. In return, the army announced on Tuesday that she has received a job under the supervision of the army.

Taking to Twitter, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation needs more girls like Fajr, adding that she will also be receiving an opportunity to continue with her studies. Later, talking to a news channel, she expressed her gratitude towards the Army Chief for the provision of job.