Camp for Asian Women Netball Championship starts today

KARACHI: A one-month training camp ahead of Asian Women Netball Championship commences on Wednesday (today) here at PSB Coaching Centre. The championship will be held in Singapore from September 1 to 8.Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has picked 23 players for the training camp. Coaches Shazia Yousaf and Anwaar Ahmed will train the players.
