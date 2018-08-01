Youth Independence Cricket Cup begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Omar Associates Youth Independence Cup Inter-Zonal Cricket Tournament commences on Wednesday (today) here at different venues of the city.
All seven zonal teams will be seen in action during the tournament. The teams are Liaquatabad-Gulshan Zone I, Fedral B Area-North Karachi Zone II, Clifton-Saddar Zone III, Malir-Shah Faisal Zone IV, Landhi-Korangi Zone V, North Nazimabad-Orangi Zone VI and Nazimabad-Baldia Zone VII.
Three matches will be played on the first day. Zone I will face Zone III at KCCA Stadium. Zone II will take on Zone IV at Naya Nazimabad. Zone V will clash with Zone VII at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.
