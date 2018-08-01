WAPDA overwhelm Myanmar’s Asia World Club 3-0

KARACHI: WAPDA were off to an impressive start in their debut event when they overwhelmed hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club 3-0 in their Group D opener of the preliminaries of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

After winning a hard-fought first set 26-24, Pakistan’s top team, having many international players, kept the pressure up and won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-16 to record a comfortable win.

This is the first time that a team from Pakistan is competing in the continental club championship. On Wednesday (today), WAPDA will meet Turkmenistan’s Binagar.

As per draws, 13 clubs have been placed in four groups. Khalam Ardakan (Iran) have been clubbed in Group A with Toray Arrows (Japan) and Atyrau (Kazakhstan).

Pool B comprises Sichuan (China), Long Power (Chinese Taipei) and Sanest Khanh Hoa (Vietnam). The Pool C has Nakhonratchasima The Mall VC (Thailand), Canberra Heat (Australia), Lanka Lions (Sri Lanka) and Yanchai (Hong Kong).

Asia World Club (Myanmar), WAPDA (Pakistan) and Binagar (Turkmenistan) are in Group D. The preliminaries, which end on Wednesday (today), will be followed by a rest day on Thursday (tomorrow) and then the quarter-finals league stage from Friday.