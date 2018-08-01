Asian Games Shah, Qaiser to compete under POA’s banner

KARACHI: Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain and Qaiser Khan Afridi will represent Pakistan in judo competitions in the 18th Asian Games under the umbrella of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

It was decided at the POA’s Executive Committee meeting at Lahore on Tuesday. POA’s secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that both fighters would be formally informed about the decision on Wednesday (today).

The cloud of uncertainty had been hovering over national judokas’ participation in the quadrennial event for the last few months because of legal issues between the POA and Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF).

The POA does not recognise the PJF despite the fact that the federation is recognised by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Shah Hussain represented Pakistan under the national Olympic committee’s banner in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

After POA’s elections in early 2016 it sent PJF’s squads to 2016 South Asian Games in India and 2016 Rio Olympics.

But after the PJF announced its elections in 2016 the POA’s attitude changed once again.Meanwhile, the matter of FATA Olympic Association’s merger in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association has been referred by the POA’s ExCo to the NOC’s constitutional committee.

“The matter of elections of Islamabad Olympic Association and merger of FATA Olympic Association in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association has been referred to the POA’s Constitution and Affiliation Committee and Election Commission,” the POA said in a press release.

FATA’s merger in the KP Olympic Association would make the latter a more huge association as the tribal belt has abundance of talent in various sports disciplines.The POA said that a panel of arbitrators and POA’s financial rules were provisionally approved and the house may send comments and nominate worthy panelists by August 15 that will be considered by the president and final version will be notified by the POA Secretariat accordingly.

“Holding of the 33rd Quetta National Games, National Beach Games Karachi, 5th Inter-Provincial Games and 1st National Youth Games in 2019 were also discussed. The house decided that after the formation of new Balochistan government, the Core Committee of POA will visit Quetta for . . . finalising the preparation with BOA and the respective government,” it added. Moreover, the house decided that a chapter of National Youth Games would be added to the calendar activities of POA, it added.

The disputes of provincial associations, national federations and provincial Olympic associations were also discussed at length. A committee comprising POA’s Secretary General, secretary of the respective provincial Olympic association and respective federation will be convened to resolve the issues on case to case basis in line with the direction of the house and POA constitution, the POA decided.

The POA also decided that International Cycling Union (UCI) would be informed that fresh election of PCF should be held as per Constitution of POA and PCF to save the sport in Pakistan, particularly because the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has failed to resolve its provincial association disputes.

The country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam was added to the POA’s athletes commission. The house also approved Pakistan’s participation in the 18th Asian Games, 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games, 1st Winter Children of Asia Games 2019, 13th South Asian Games 2019, Nepal and 1st ANOC World Beach Games 10-15 Oct, 2019.

The POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan awarded cash prize to weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning gold medal in the Junior World Championships 2018 held in Tashkent recently.