New Zealand reject request to tour Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s campaign to revive international cricket at home has received a setback after New Zealand decided against sending their team to the country later this year.

According to reports, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has turned down a request made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to send their team to Pakistan later this year. New Zealand are set to play Pakistan’s ‘home’ series in the UAE during October-November but the PCB wanted to host the Twenty20 International series against the Black Caps on their home soil.

After hosting several Pakistan Super League matches and a series against the West Indies at home earlier this year, PCB was hopeful that it would be able to convince NZC to send their team as well.

However, the decision-makers at NZC weren’t convinced.“At the end of the day it came down to following the advisory and the security reports we’d obtained.” NZC chairman Greg Barclay was quoted as saying in an interview. “There’s no doubt they (Pakistan Cricket Board) are disappointed. I think they saw a tour by a country like New Zealand as being a great precedent for them to start to build an international programme back in Pakistan.

“So they’re disappointed but they’re good guys, we get on really well with Pakistan, and I think they’re fully accepting of the decision that we’ve reached.”NZC had received a request to tour Pakistan earlier this year and was going to consult with security providers, the government, and the players.

Since the terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, Pakistan have played most of their home games in the UAE. Zimbabwe broke the deadlock in May 2015 when they toured for a short limited-overs series, which was marred by a blast near the Gaddafi Stadium.

A World XI side led by Faf du Plessis, comprising a number of current internationals toured the country for three T20Is in September 2017. In April this year, a depleted West Indies squad also toured Pakistan for three T20Is in as many days. In between, Lahore and Karachi have hosted a few PSL matches.

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003, just a year after a suicide bombing outside their team hotel in Karachi had cut their tour short.“I can’t comment on the decision process that the West Indies went through, perhaps some of the timings may have been different as well,” Barclay said of West Indies’ decision to tour. “I just know that we went through a very thorough process and I’m comfortable with the decision that we got to.

“We’re very sympathetic to the plight they find themselves in, we’re a member of the ICC, we’re very aware that the ICC are trying to facilitate more international cricket in Pakistan and we’re very supportive of that.”

Although they were given three months to analyse the situation, NZC had not sent any of their representatives to Pakistan to conduct any personal checks. –with inputs from agencies