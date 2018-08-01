Wed August 01, 2018
World

AFP
August 1, 2018

Vigil held for Indian politician

CHENNAI, India: Thousands of followers of an Indian politician held in almost god-like reverence thronged the streets on Tuesday outside the hospital where the 94-year-old was in intensive care.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a charismatic self-styled champion of the poor, was chief minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu five times and successfully contested 12 state elections. The crowd, 4,000-5,000-strong according to an AFP journalist, chanted “Come, rise up my leader!” outside the hospital in Chennai where Karunanidhi has been since Saturday. Police struggled to contain the crowds, many carrying photos of their “saviour” in his trademark white shirt and oversized black glasses.

