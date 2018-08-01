The turnout

On the one hand, it is heartening that many people, including women, exercised their right to vote in the 2018 general elections. On the other, it is disappointing that this time the voter turnout was only 50.85 percent – which is quite low as compared with the 2013 elections’ (55.02 percent). The major reasons behind this dismal figure can be attributed to low CNIC registrations, far and unreachable polling stations and lack of political awareness and interest.

To overcome these challenges and to ensure that a large number of people take part in the political process, the government should ensure that all the Pakistanis above the age of 18 are registered by Nadra and possess CNICs. Secondly, the Election Commission of Pakistan has to ensure that eligible voters are able to vote in the area where they are currently living in. Lastly, the ECP should recruit volunteers to create political awareness among people so that citizens can develop their interest for participating in democratic practices.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu