Offers for coalition

The PTI has been convincing the MQM-P to join federal government. It is important to point out that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party have always criticised the governing policies of the MQM. In addition, the two parties have been the biggest political rivals of each other in Karachi for the last five years. For the PTI, the PML-N, the PPP and the MQM-P were equally ineligible for the governance of the country.

If the PTI makes coalition with the MQM-P, the decision will not be welcomed by the voters who voted for the PTI. PTI supporters in Karachi have maintained that they voted for the party because they were unhappy with the MQM-P. The PTI should review its decision to form coalition with the MQM. Otherwise, this may compromise the party’s ideology.

Faraz Ahmed

Karachi