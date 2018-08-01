Wed August 01, 2018
August 1, 2018

Building relations

The Imran Khan-led new federal government will have to come up with well-thought-out strategies that will help shape its foreign policies. The nation has pinned a lot of hopes on the new government and hopes that it will bring prosperity to the region. It is hoped that the new government will work towards maintaining friendly relations with all the countries, including India and the US.

Adnan Ali Jatoi

Hyderabad

