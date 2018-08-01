Class 10 results of general, special groups announced

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Tuesday announced the results for Class 10 of general and special candidates groups with female students clinching the top spots.

According to official results, in the general group, girls secured the top

three positions, while in the special candidates group, girls secured the first and second position.

General group

Sabiha Zoha, a student of Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, obtained 89.64 per cent out of a total of 850 marks to clinch the first position, while Madiha, a student of C.P Berar High School for Girls received 89.17 marks to secure the second position. Laiba Athar, a student of DMC Girls School scored 88.70 marks to obtain the third position.

Around 62 per cent of the 21,683 candidates who appeared in the general group exams were declared successful.

Special needs group

In the special candidates group, students of ABSA School for the Deaf secured the first and second positions.

Khizra Zafar scored 86.11 per cent and Gul Qadri scored 85.64 per cent marks out of a total of 850. Dewa Academy’s Muhammad Huzaifa Qureshi secured the third position by obtaining 83.29 per cent.

Out of the 126 students who enrolled in the special candidates group, 101 passed in the first division, while the rest passed in the second division.