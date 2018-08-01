Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU addresses faculty members

KARACHI: Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that research work has a great significance in any university. That is why, we are emphasizing on quality research work at SMIU and encouraging faculty members to do it on priority basis.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the faculty members of SMIU at the Senate Hall of the varsity. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that those faculty members who will do quality research work with innovative ideas will be given awards and remuneration. He further said that the evaluation of faculty members will also be based on their contribution in research work, therefore every teacher should spare at least two hours daily for his/her research work. He said SMIU, besides other facilities, also provides conducive atmosphere to its male and female members.

“Quality research work is also needed for development of the country and the institution,” Dr Shaikh said and added SMIU has earned a unique identity through its quality education, now we have to focus on research also.***