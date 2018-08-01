KE’s generation efficiency improves

KARACHI: The average generation efficiency of K-Electric fleet improved to 37 percent in 2017 from 30.4 percent in 2009, but it is still lower than 38.6 percent allowed to private power plants under 1994 Power Policy, State of Industry Report issued by the regulator said.

The energy generated during the fiscal year 2016-17 through K-Electric’s own power plants is noted as 10,147 GWh which shows a decrease of 1.7 percent as compared to the previous year’s figure of 10,323 GWh.

“KEL reportedly faced gas supply issues which added to the problems of the utility, as the KEL power plants during FY17 used 55,016mmcft of gas, which is lower by 11,867mmcft as compared to its gas consumption during the FY16,” the report added.

The report highlights that over 98 percent of K-Electric’s distribution network is digitally mapped whereas other utilities such as IESCO and QESCO have only 26.3 percent and 12.8 percent of their distribution network mapped digitally.

It is worth noting that digitised mapping plays a crucial role in equipping a power utility to address outages in a timely fashion, besides enhancing overall network efficiency and contributing to the satisfaction for end users.

K-Electric’s recovery position has worsened than the last year, the report notes that the domestic consumers have a 51 percent share in total energy billed by K-Electric however; it could recover only 70 percent of the amount corresponding to that energy.

“Unless K-Electric takes effective measures in this category, it would be quite difficult to improve the overall financial health of the company. Being a private sector entity, Nepra requires that innovative measures be taken for meeting the overall objectives of a prudent utility,” the report added.