BOI urged to seek Lotte Group for petroleum complex

LAHORE: Commercial Counsellor in the embassy of Pakistan in Seoul, Adnan Iqbal on Tuesday asked the Board of Investment (BOI) to find a local partner for the Lotte Group to establish a petroleum complex, including crude refinery and a naphtha steam cracker in Pakistan.

In a letter, a copy of which is available with The News, the commercial counsellor wrote to BOI secretary that the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has given input for a naphtha cracker to produce up and downstream petro chemicals for the development of the much required petro chemical industry in Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan recently announced a policy offering attractive incentives to local and foreign investors for establishing deep conversion oil refinery in Pakistan.

In continuation of the policy, the commercial section of Pakistan’s embassy in Seoul set up a meeting with Ohhoon Lim, vice president, New Business Development, Lotte Chemical to discuss salient features of the petroleum policy, including the possibility of establishing a naphtha cracker to produce up and downstream petro chemicals, the letter said.

The Lotte team was briefed about the available incentives offered by the government of Pakistan, the PCMA input on the prospects and requirements of the petro chemical industry, as well as the expected returns from the investments.

Following this initiative, the commercial section of the Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul proposed considering the current aggressive merger and acquisition policy of Lotte Group.

The letter stated that the BOI should take lead to find local partners to move forward on this initiative.

The commercial section suggested that the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association could be asked to further share details of its naphtha cracker project with Lotte Chemical, Seoul, South Korea directly while keeping the BOI and the commercial section of the Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul in the loop.

“The initiative may prove to be the first step in chalking out a strategy to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported petroleum products, including petro chemicals which are susceptible to external shocks,” the commercial counsellor said.

Due to this dependence on import, the cost of production of Pakistan’s polymer, chemical and petroleum sector was increasing, he added.

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai said the association was making efforts for the development of a petroleum complex in Pakistan, and searching for a local and foreign investor consortium for this mega project of $8 billion.

“If a consortium for the project will be developed than it will be easy for the government to incentivise the investors,” he said. On Lotte Chemical, he said it was a first step towards positive development and now the PCMA team might visit Seoul to sensitise the Korean investors for it.

The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association has previously worked with other international investors from different countries, and another major petro chemical group was also considering the project, he added.