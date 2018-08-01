Copper slips

Beijing : Copper fell for a second day on Tuesday as the prospect of imminent strike action at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile, the world´s largest, again failed to drive prices higher.

The union at Escondida is expected to overwhelmingly reject the final contract offer from the Anglo-Australian miner, increasing the likelihood of a strike, a union leader told Reuters on Monday.

London Metal Exchange copper is on course for a 6.1 percent drop in July, which would mark its steepest monthly fall since August 2016, having been driven down by fears that a Sino-U.S. trade war will hurt demand for industrial metals.

Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron, said the copper price´s failure to react to the prospect of a strike shows that the market has grown numb to such supply fears after so much uncertainty over the trade war saga.