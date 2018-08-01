Cotton down

Karachi : Normal trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates decreased Rs200/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association decreased the official spot rates to Rs8,800/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,431/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs8,945/maund and Rs9,586/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the demand was slightly low in the market, while supply increased, which affected the prices.

Besides, appreciation of the rupee has also resulted in decline in the market rates, he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded 10 transactions of around 7,500 bales at the price of Rs8,700 to Rs9,000/maund.

The deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Nauabad, Burewala, Vehari, Haroonabad, Mongi Bangla and Chichawatni.