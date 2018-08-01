Gold stable

Bengaluru : Gold prices traded sideways in a narrow range on Tuesday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary policy meetings.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,221.24 an ounce at 0340 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.1 percent lower at $1,219.80 an ounce.

Investors are awaiting a Bank of Japan monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The bank is expected to trim its inflation forecasts and consider changes to its massive stimulus programme, reflecting a growing recognition it will take longer than expected to meet its elusive price goal.

The yen see-sawed against the dollar as investors eagerly awaited the outcome. The greenback was nearly unchanged versus the yen. The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy but investors will be looking for clues on the bank´s rate hike path.