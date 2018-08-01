Stocks lose over 884 points amid selling pressure across the board

Stocks fell close to two percent on Tuesday as selling pressure mounted on blue-chip financial, E&P, and cement shares and values across the board forced investors and institutions to profit-taking, dealers said.

Murtaza Jafar, research analyst from Elixir Securities said, “Day kicked off positive for a brief second, but bears took over rigorously and dominated throughout the trading session.”

Initial declines were led by index heavy E&Ps and financials. Cements traded sideways till afternoon, but took the brunt of selling in the later stages with DG Khan Cement, down 4.4 percent, and Cherat Cement, down 5 percent, trading at their lower price limits.

Fauji Fertilizers Company fell 1.6 percent, closing negative after announcing lower than expected payout, the analyst added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.94 percent or 844.20 points to close at 42,712.43 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 2.36 percent or 513.05 points to end at 21,215.83 points.

Of the 385 active scrips, 83 advanced, 287 declined, and 15 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 274.543 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 377.933 billion shares in the previous session.

Arif Habib said in its post-market note said, “KSE-100 index took a break from the continuous rise in the past three sessions and corrected itself by 900 points.” The news of US Secretary of State showing concerns on IMF’s bailout package for Pakistan created further negativity, which followed selling activity from foreigners, the brokerage reported.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks fell sharply lower on investor concerns over prevailing political and economic uncertainty.”

Foreign outflows, external account crises, and reports of weak fundamentals amid likely International Monetary Fund bailout played a catalytic role in panic selling at the PSX, Mehanti added.

The market lacked positive developments and the release of financial results failed to spark any fresh rally. Most of the investors anxiously wait for the new government to take oath and announce the economic policy.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Unilever Foods, up Rs155.00 to close at Rs7,850.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs115.50 to close at Rs3,150.00/share.

The major losers were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs291.00 to end at Rs10,699.00/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs62.70 to close at Rs1,829.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in World Call Telecom with a turnover of 19.174 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.1 to close at Rs2.21/share. It was followed by Maple Leaf with a turnover of 9.683 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.51 to close at Rs54.13/share.

K-Electric Limited witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 14.487 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs0.17 to close at Rs5.38/share.