Committee to find reasons behind tobacco sector tax decline

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has constituted a special committee with the mandate to ascertain reasons for decline in tax collection from the tobacco sector, and its maiden session is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Some experts have raised objections on a particular member of the committee on concerns of conflict of interest, as one of the senators owns a cigarette unit. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that with the introduction of the third-tier taxation system, tax collection was on the rise.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the meeting of the special committee on decline in tax collection from tobacco sector would be held on August 2 at the Parliament House.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen would be the head of the committee. Members of the committee included Senators Dilawar Khan, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Ch Tanveer Khan, Sherry Rehman, Dr Ashok, Anwarul Haq, Azam Swati, Muhammad Ali Saif, Molana Gafoor Haideri, Shafiq Tareen, and Hidayat Ullah. It is worth noting that the senator, whose membership has caused concern among experts, is also member of the senate standing committee on health and finance, as well as commerce.

Experts were sceptical about the member’s impartiality when it comes to analyzing and investigating revenue trends in the tobacco sector.

The special committee also does not contain any sector specialist, representatives of multinational cigarette manufacturing companies, NGOs, chartered accountants/tax experts, FBR officials or private sector experts on the tobacco sector.

Fiscal experts like Saleem Mandviwalla have not been included in this committee. An expert, on condition of anonymity questioned the logic behind constituting a special committee on decline in tax collection from only the tobacco sector.

During the passage of the Finance Bill 2018, the Senate made various recommendations to the National Assembly.

The said senator had recommended to the National Assembly that crops like tobacco were contributing immensely to the national exchequer; however, there were some unjustified taxes which needed to be reviewed.

Keeping in view this recommendation of the senator to the National Assembly, the question arises as to whether the owner would not ensure his own interests in the tobacco sector during these special committee meetings.