Chinese firm keen to buy 51pc stake in Fauji Foods

KARACHI: A Chinese dairy firm has expressed interest in buying majority stake in Fauji Foods against an estimated Rs9.7 billion.

“Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited has been approached by a potential acquirer, Inner Mongolia Yilli Industrial Group Company Limited, that has expressed its intention to enter into negotiations or discussions with FFBL for the proposed acquisition of up to 51 percent of the voting shares and/or control in FFBL’s subsidiary, Fauji Foods Limited from FFBL and other shareholders,” FFBL said in a statement Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

A brokerage said the net outstanding shares of Fauji Foods are around 528.4 million shares and 51 percent of the total capital would be nearly 269.5 million shares. If bought on the current valuation of Rs36.12/share, the stake is estimated to cost nearly Rs9.7 billion or approximately $79 million, it added.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. produces and sells dairy products in China and internationally.

Founded in 1956, Hohhot-based group produces liquid milk, milk powder, yoghourt, and ice cream, as well as milk tablets, soybean milk powder, and tea powder.

Fauji Foods recorded loss after tax of Rs619 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to loss of Rs447 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Analysts said the loss was due to growing spending to counter negative media coverage about the company’s products. Sales of Fauji Foods rose to Rs1.949 billion during the January-March quarter of 2018 compared to Rs1.269 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company’s management continued its various initiatives to transform the company towards more sustainable business model, such as optimum production levels, strengthening of milk collection centres, revamping brands, focusing on customer base, and increasing sales and distribution infrastructures.