‘Growth in first 100 days to set tone for economic stability’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s external sector, which is in the midst of a crisis, calls for immediate countermeasures to head off the country from going down the path of default, a policy paper said on Tuesday.

“This would require achieving double digit growth of exports and facilitating overseas remittances,” Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), said in a paper, comprising a dozen of guidelines to be followed by new incumbents in the first 100 days of their rule.

This 100 days agenda was shared by PRIME with the participants of a seminar organised here.

It has been stressed in the agenda that the government should set up a five-member team consisting of the ministers for finance and commerce and three experts from the private sector to draw up short and medium term proposals to deal with declining foreign exchange reserves and boosting exports.

The paper said the governance at the government level as well government-run corporations had seriously deteriorated.

“A framework should be announced within a month outlining a plan to improve the current situation,” it said.

It added that work in the government offices should be moved from the manual systems to automation and the layers of hierarchy be decreased to make decision-making more efficient.

One of the guidelines regarding poverty alleviation said Pakistan needed an inclusive growth. “Due to imbalanced policies of the government, inequality has increased with the poor getting poorer while the rent seekers are becoming richer through special preferential treatment,” the paper said adding, also not enough attention was being given to the rural areas.

The agenda also laid a lot of emphasis on the announcement of a new foreign policy aligning with its economic interests leading to open trade, which would ensure, inter alia, regional peace, security and harmony.

It also suggested that the new regime must endeavour to meet UN’s Sustainable Development Goals including ending all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

The paper said the top priorities for the new government should be to expedite construction of new water storage dams, which would also help us with our energy shortages.

Moreover, it advised the government to announce a new debt reform strategy to manage the country’s external and domestic debt, as its repayment consumes almost one-third of federal expenditures.

On anti-corruption measures, the guidelines said the accountability system should be improved to make it more effective but less intrusive.

To improve Pakistan on the “ease of doing business index”, all regulatory regimes should be reviewed to simplify them and remove any duplication, the paper said.

It added that all ministries and departments should be asked to set up singe-windows where all enquiries can be responded.

It said there was a need to reverse anti-poor, anti-growth and anti-exports taxation policies, reduce the number of taxes and make the tax policy more just and transparent.

The new government was also advised that all the factors weighing down on the overall competitiveness of the country should be identified and addressed immediately.

The agenda said a programme should be set in place to reform the current judicial system and ensure that pending cases are decided within a given timeframe.