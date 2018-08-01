Pharmaceuticals seek price adjustment

KARACHI: Troubled with more than 20 percent devaluation of local currency lately, the pharmaceutical industry seeks a provision in the recently announced medicine pricing policy that would enable devaluation related price adjustment of medicines.

“We have proposed that in case of over 5.0 percent currency devaluation, the pharmaceutical companies should be allowed to adjust the medicine prices accordingly; this can be done through a provision in the Pricing Policy 2018,” Ayesha T Haq, executive director, Pharma Bureau said. Pharma Bureau is the representative body of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan.

Overly regulated pricing mechanism had been haunting the pharmaceuticals for over a decade as prices were frozen in 2001. However, in 2016 the regulatory authority permitted linked price increase with CPI inflation ie price increase to the tune of 70 percent of CPI inflation was allowed for essential medicines and increase equal to CPI was allowed for other medicines.

Anis A Shah, CEO of Martin Dow, expressed his reservations on the authenticity of inflation numbers and proposed that government should deregulate pricing of other medicines. “Pakistan is the only country in the region where medicine prices are regulated across the board.”

Shah said over 80 percent of the industry input was imported and currency devaluation directly impacted the industry’s margins. “On the other hand rising petroleum prices are squeezing industry profits as most of the raw material is petrochemical-based.”

Medicine pricing is a highly political subject and regulated mechanism has taken its toll on the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma Bureau which once had 38 members has now shrunk to 20 members, and a couple of multinational companies are said to be planning to wind up in Pakistan.

“The pharmaceuticals of most of the companies are running into losses and these companies are reliant on consumer products and nutraceuticals to manage their revenues,” Anis A Shah said.