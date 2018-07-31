Tue July 31, 2018
World

July 31, 2018

Spy jailed

HANOI: A fugitive spy was jailed for nine years in Vietnam on Monday for "divulging state secrets" after he tried to flee to Europe holding a forged passport in a rare case involving a highranking intelligence officer. The runaway spy Phan Van Anh Vu was arrested in Singapore in January with two passports -- one fake, one real -- and swiftly deported back to Vietnam where he was charged with espionage. His lawyer said he was trying to reach Germany to offer information on a Vietnamese oil executive who was kidnapped from Berlin last year and smuggled back to Vietnam.

