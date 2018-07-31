Spy jailed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANOI: A fugitive spy was jailed for nine years in Vietnam on Monday for "divulging state secrets" after he tried to flee to Europe holding a forged passport in a rare case involving a highranking intelligence officer. The runaway spy Phan Van Anh Vu was arrested in Singapore in January with two passports -- one fake, one real -- and swiftly deported back to Vietnam where he was charged with espionage. His lawyer said he was trying to reach Germany to offer information on a Vietnamese oil executive who was kidnapped from Berlin last year and smuggled back to Vietnam.
HANOI: A fugitive spy was jailed for nine years in Vietnam on Monday for "divulging state secrets" after he tried to flee to Europe holding a forged passport in a rare case involving a highranking intelligence officer. The runaway spy Phan Van Anh Vu was arrested in Singapore in January with two passports -- one fake, one real -- and swiftly deported back to Vietnam where he was charged with espionage. His lawyer said he was trying to reach Germany to offer information on a Vietnamese oil executive who was kidnapped from Berlin last year and smuggled back to Vietnam.
Comments