Man allegedly kills sister-in-law

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law over monetary dispute in Donga area of the district .Mohammad Waseem had allegedly developed differences with his sister-in-law over financial affairs after her husband died of cardiac arrest some three weeks ago. Sources said Waseem allegedly opened fire on her after an exchange of hot words, killing her on the spot. The body was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police after lodging the First Information Report started raids to arrest the suspect who had managed to flee after the incident. In another incident, a man was killed when two rival groups exchange fire in Dodial area. A passer-by Mohammad Naseem was killed during an exchange of fire between Intikhab Alam and Saddam Hussain groups over the land dispute. The locals rushed him to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.