Losing candidates reject election results, demand re-election

PESHAWAR: The activists of various political parties, including the losing candidates from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday staged protest demonstrations against the alleged rigging in the 25 July general election.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters chanted full-throated slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and alleged that it failed to hold free, fair and transparent election in the country.

The demonstrators, mostly the losing candidates, took to the streets to vent out their anger. The protesters demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare the recent election as null and void and announce fresh polls.

KALAYA: A protest was held against alleged rigging and the protesters demanded re-election in Orakzai tribal region.Jawad Hussain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was declared winner in NA-47 in July 25 general election. Losing candidates Abdul Shahid Orakzai, Haji Qasim Gul and others attended the protest.

They said they would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Supreme Court to declare the election null and void. They pledged to continue their ongoing protest if their demand was not met.

GHALLANAI: Losing candidates of various political parties protested against alleged rigging in July 25 general election outside the Mohmand Press Club here in Ghallanai.

The protesting candidates from NA-42 namely Nisar Mohmand of Awami National Party, Muhammad Arif Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and others blocked Bajaur-Peshawar road as a mark of protest.

As a result, the flow of traffic was disrupted in both directions, inconveniencing the commuters including children, women and elderly people. “We were not provided the form-45,” a polling agent alleged.The protesters chanted slogans against the ECP and said the people responsible for rigging should be exposed.

WANA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers staged protest against the victory of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl winning candidate who won from NA-49 South Waziristan. The protesters were led by Dilawar Khan Masood of PML-N and Dost Muhammad Khan of PTI.