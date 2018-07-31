Of Imran’s interference, ‘Feel-good’ factor and win in KP

PESHAWAR: The “feel-good” factor as an outcome of the dynamics of good governance by previous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government apparently paid back and contributed to its victory in the recent general election.

Some political observers and bureaucrats felt the “feel-good” factor resulted in a feeling of contentment, well-being and positive feeling among the people. They said this feeling has returned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the victory of the incumbents.

They opined that the previous coalition government led by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to win over the people by working really hard, particularly on governance issues.

However, it was the vision of Imran Khan that actually won in the province, a senior bureaucrat said, when asked to comment on the factors that ensured that the people generally remained pleased with its policies.

“There are a number of factors that contributed to the good governance in the province. However, the moving force behind all this remained Imran Khan’s interference in the affairs of the province,” he said.

It is to be recalled that soon after the installation PTI-led coalition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May 2013, Imran Khan was severely criticised by political opponents for interfering in the affairs of the province. They often claimed that KP was being run through remote control from Banigala.

Responding to the criticism, the PTI chief at a formal ceremony to introduce the Right to Information (RTI) Ordinance on August 17, 2013, reiterated that he would continue to interfere in the province’s business to ensure the party’s agenda of “change” is implemented.

“I am here, telling my friends (political rivals) if they thought I would not interfere further, the real interference will start now as I have recovered from my illness.”

Imran Khan said his agenda was based on good governance through transparency and accountability. His interference, rather his personal interest in the affairs of the province, played as “fear factor” for the public departments as well as political leadership.

To implement this agenda of “change”, Imran Khan soon after the formation of the government started handpicking people he could trust to be placed in the bureaucracy and autonomous bodies to implement his reform agenda. Arbab Shehzad was one of them. He was appointed chief secretary of the province in June 2013.

Arbab Shehzad, now political advisor to PTI chief, relinquished his charge in the province in April 2014 after developing differences over key policy decisions, political interference with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

The government spearheaded multiple reforms to improve governance at the district and provincial levels.

Imran Khan’s agenda for the KP was mainly based on social sector reforms and did not support investment infrastructures. He did show interest in attending the inaugurations of mega projects such as Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Swat Expressway, Bab-e-Peshawar Flyover, and many others. However, he also attended the inauguration of Sehat Insaf card, Billion Tree Tsunami, community-based mini power projects etc that reflected his agenda priorities.

The “good governance legislative framework” was partially implemented and a number of “sunshine” laws were passed. Imran Khan owned it by eagerly attending the launch of RTI law in the province.

Other pioneering laws were also passed. These included Right to Public Services Act, e-Governance, Prevention of Conflict of Interest, Whistle-blower protection Act, Performance management, Public Financial Management and accountability & anti-corruption laws.

Execution bodies were set up to implement laws aimed at changing and reforming the ‘Thana. Kutchery and Patwarkhana’ culture in the province.

Citizens have been facilitated in getting access to public information held by public bodies. Access was also provided to the public services, including time-bound registration of FIRs, fard number, waste removal, death and birth certificates, arms and driving licenses, etc.

Police reforms were carried out and men of repute were appointed as chief of the force. The online complaints redressal mechanism restored people’s trust in the force to an extent.

One of the promises of PTI-led provincial government was to reform the education and health sectors. The reforms in these sectors also added a lot to the “feel-good” factor in the province.

The PTI government also introduced e-governance to transform and modernize the workings of all the provincial government departments.

Provincial Department Reforms Implementation Monitoring Framework was launched for effective online monitoring of reforms implementation process in provincial departments.

The government set up a Strategic Support Unit (SSU) to deliver and build upon the agenda of good governance and social services provision in meeting the needs of the public in key sectors including health, education, local government, energy and signature projects of the provincial government.

Headed by senior bureaucrat and former Additional Chief Secretary Finance Sahibzada Muhammad Saeed, the SSU liaises with line departments and implementation agencies in the key areas.

The SSU focuses on ensuring aspirations (from the government) are translated into prioritised set of goals, targets and action plans.It has been learnt that Imran Khan has now decided to replicate the Unit at the federal level as well to achieve objectives of his social reforms agenda.