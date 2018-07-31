Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Defence minister, Naval chief discuss professional matters

ISLAMABAD: Lt General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Defence, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, here at Naval Headquarters on Monday.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the minister for defence was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial dress, presented him Guard of Honour. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and the Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and operational development in the Indian Ocean.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar