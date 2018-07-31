Defence minister, Naval chief discuss professional matters

ISLAMABAD: Lt General (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Defence, called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, here at Naval Headquarters on Monday.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the minister for defence was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial dress, presented him Guard of Honour. During the meeting professional matters of mutual interest and the Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and operational development in the Indian Ocean.