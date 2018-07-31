US set to establish Israeli supremacy: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaze Fiqah Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said to establish Israeli supremacy in the region, USA had been searching for excuses to attack Iran. He said America, the protector of Zionists interests, is not a friend of any Muslim country. He said this while addressing to a delegation of TNFJ Balochistan led by Sardar Tariq Ahmad Jafri, says a press release.

He said those Muslim countries claiming to have friendly relations with America are misunderstood. Arabs and Non-Arab states must unite against the conspiracies of colonial powers. Moosavi said when India despite all kinds of sanctions, can maintain relations with Iran then our rulers must demonstrate courage to complete Pak-Iran Gas pipeline project and strengthen the economy by obtaining low-priced oil.