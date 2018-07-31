50 pilgrims stage protest at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Donned in their ihrams, 50 pilgrims staged a protest at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Monday. The pilgrims started protest after they were offloaded from the plane of a Saudi airline as the plane was too small to accommodate all the passengers.

The protesters also refused to be taken to the hotel and blocked the counter of the Saudi airlines. The pilgrims demanded that they should be accommodated in another flight and taken to Jeddah as soon as possible. On the other hand, the Saudi airlines had said that the leftover pilgrims will be taken to Jeddah via flight scheduled for 10:00pm.

Airport sources shared that the 10:00pm flight has been completely booked. If these pilgrims are accommodated on that flight, some passengers on the other flight will have to be offloaded. Responding to this, the Civil Aviation Authority shared that it is monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to send the protesting pilgrims to Jeddah.