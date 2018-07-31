Tue July 31, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 31, 2018

Residents complain of poor sewage management

PESHAWAR: The residents of Hayatabad have complained of poor sewage management in K-2 Sector of the Phase-III in the township.

A resident, Saleem Shah Hoti told The News that residents had made several complaints to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) for addressing the problem which, he feared, could result in the spread of diseases.

The resident, who is a senior lawyer, said despite registration of complaints, the PDA officials had not taken any notice of the issue. He said that PDA had established complaint office in Phase-I but nobody take the phone calls. The lawyer said he had personally complained to the director general but was yet to receive any reply from the official, adding residents of Hayatabad pay bills regularly and deserved services accordingly.

