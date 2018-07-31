ECP compensates families of female presiding officer, cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on
Monday a compensation of rupees one million each for the heirs of two government officials who embraced martyrdom while returning from duty on the election day along with election material, official sources said.Ms Sajida Ashfaq, a principal at government school, and a cop Obaidullah were washed away by floodwater at Kharkanai seasonal stream in Adenzai tehsil in Lower Dir on July 25, while returning from election duty.
