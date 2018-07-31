KP Food Authority accelerates licensing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has accelerated licensing process by issuing 300 authorizations to different food outlets during this month, said an official on Monday.

According to spokesperson Attaullah Khan, the authority has the mandate to register all the food outlets in the next six months. A strict action will be taken against unregistered food outlets after that grace period, he added.

More than three hundred food outlets applied for licensing in July. The applications were processed and analyzed. Licensing was recommended after technical inspection carried out by food safety officers.

“Food outlets have been asked to get registered in the grace period of six months. Those who failed to register in the given grace period would face a strict action as no food outlet would be allowed to operate in KP after six months” said the spokesman.

Talking about the process of registration, he maintained that food handlers were facilitated. License forms are given online on the website and amount can be deposited in all banks across the province.

Moreover, the process can also be initiated manually by visiting relevant offices of the authority. Assistant Director Licensing Syed Awais Ali said after registration maximum eight working days are required to process the license till a final technical inspection.“After the inspection the report is submitted by technical inspection team, the outlet is recommended for a license or further improvement, if needed” said the official.