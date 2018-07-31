Mian Iftikhar questions ECP’s credibility

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Monday that the recently held general election was a question mark on the impartiality of the Pakistan Army and credibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He was speaking at a joint protest rally of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and ANP against the alleged rigged elections. Mufti Hakim Ali, Pir Zulfiqar, Ikhtiar Wali, Alhaj Pervez Khattak, Mian Zahoor Kakakhel, former lawmaker Qurban Ali Khan, Amir Alam Khan, Inayatur Rehman, Jamal Khattak and others were present on the occasion.Mian Iftikhar said all political parties rejected the results of the election. “All parties demand re-election in the country,” he said.

“It has not only created doubts about the impartiality of the army but has also damaged democratic process in the country,” he said. Mian Iftikhar said the election should have not been held under the supervision of the army. “The ECP failed to conduct free, fair and transparent election,” he said. He added that Pakhtuns had been pushed to the wall.