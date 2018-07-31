Tue July 31, 2018
July 31, 2018

MQM not joining govt: Sattar

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said their party had decided not to join the government. “It was not dhandli [rigging] – it was dhandla [major rigging],” said the MQM leader. “The MQM’s mandate was snatched and stolen. The elections were marred by the worst kind of rigging.” He said that the party’s requests for vote recount were rejected. “Elections should be held again in the areas where we had been made to lose intentionally,” he said.

