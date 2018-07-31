Trump willing to talk to Iran without preconditions

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iranian leaders without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying, "If they want to meet, we´ll meet. "Asked at a White House news conference whether he was willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump said: "I´d meet with anybody. I believe in meetings," especially in cases where war is at stake. "I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet," Trump added, saying he would require "no preconditions."