Rupee gains 4.3pc against dollar in open market

KARACHI: Rupee strengthened over 4 per cent against dollar in the open market which is the best gain in almost a decade, buoyed by an unconfirmed report that China has agreed to lend at least $2 billion to shore up fast depleting foreign-exchange reserves.

The rupee rally was also supported by reports that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) also agreed a three-year $4.5 billion oil-financing facility. The finance ministry didn’t respond on media reports.

The rupee appreciated by 4.3 per cent to dollar – Rs 122 = 1 US$ – compared with Friday’s price of Rs 127.50 after moving in the range of Rs 122.24 Rs 123.86 in the session. It was the highest gain in a single day trade since October 2008.

Meanwhile, the current account deficit widened 42 per cent to $18 billion in the last fiscal year, bringing foreign reserves down to meet only two months of import cover. The deteriorating external account position emboldened a need of foreign funds to support balance of payments.

The previous government said the incoming government might decide about the IMF’s bailout. The country successfully completed $6.7 billion of extended fund facility loan program of IMF in 2016.

The rupee lost more than 20 per cent against the dollar since December 2017. Analysts termed the devaluation as a logical and timely step to address external account vulnerabilities. The depreciation also helped in recovery of exports and improved competitiveness of exporters.

A currency dealer said the rupee ended at 122 to the dollar, 2.4 per cent, stronger than its previous [Saturday’s] close of 125. “There is a sluggish dollar demand in the market. Moreover, there are reports that China has given a green signal to provide approx $2 billion external financing,” he added.

“The Islamic Development Bank is also reported to have been approved $4.5 billion credit facility support for the country,” he added. Market dealers believe these developments have boosted investor sentiment and prop up their confidence in the economy.