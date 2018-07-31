Tax amnesty scheme fetches Rs115b

ISLAMABAD: The tax amnesty scheme has fetched Rs115 billion so far in the shape of collected taxes on declaration of foreign and domestic assets but mostly the domestic assets were declared and whitened by the taxpayers.

The FBR has estimated that the tax collection through this ongoing tax amnesty scheme might go close to Rs130 billion.

The tax amnesty scheme will be expired on Tuesday (today), and the FBR has extended warnings that the stern action was on the cards against those potential evaders who would not come forward to avail this last golden chance. There was no extraordinary response after July 25 elections, but it was a normal surge expected in the last few days ahead of expiry of this scheme.

“We did not notice any unprecedented surge in declaration of assets through this amnesty scheme,” said the official. They further said that they were expecting R15billion to Rs20 billion tax collection on the last day of this scheme. However, they seemed determined to launch severe actions against evaders after expiry of this scheme.

The extension of one month granted in the tax amnesty scheme could not attract Pakistanis living abroad to avail themselves of this despite extending warnings by the FBR that the OECD information became available, and the tax authorities will be in position to launch stern crackdown on evaders after expiry of the tax amnesty scheme.

“We possessed good information and intended to move ahead with an iron hand against potential tax evaders,” said one top official of the FBR while talking to The News here on Monday.

However, the FBR Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmeen has ruled out possibility for granting extension in the tax amnesty scheme and asked all potential non- filers to avail this opportunity which is going to expire on Tuesday.

The incoming government led by the PTI has already extended opposition to this amnesty scheme, so its chances of any extension are quite bleak.

The FBR chairperson said that it would be hard to make any guess about the envisaged tax target out of this ongoing amnesty scheme. At the time of preparation of this amnesty scheme, she said that some assumptions were made on the basis of some estimates regarding assets of Pakistanis lying abroad or owning inside Pakistan.

The FBR had collected Rs97 billion in July 2018 after which the government took decision to extend the deadline for availing this scheme up to July 31, 2018, after through deliberations but now the FBR was making crystal clear that there was no possibility of further extension.

The caretaker led government had claimed that as many as 55,225 declarations were filed in June in which declared value of foreign assets is around Rs577 billion and that of domestic assets is around Rs1,192 billion. Declarants have paid around Rs97 billion out of which around Rs36 billion have been collected on foreign assets and Rs61 billion on domestic assets. In addition, $40 million has been repatriated.

Now the FBR plans to share details of tax amnesty scheme and its outcome with the media after expiry of deadline.