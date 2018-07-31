Imran upset by Khattak’s stubborn demand to be made CM

PESHAWAR: The tussle between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Khattak finally surfaced as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman took exception to the maiden meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee called by the former chief minister here reportedly to win support of the newly elected lawmakers in his favour while lobbying for chief minister’s office.

The meeting in Peshawar was attended by around 30 PTI lawmakers. However, later they got worried about their future when they realised that Pervaiz Khattak in fact called the meeting without knowledge of the PTI leadership.

“Imran Khan took exception to this unexpected parliamentary committee meeting in Peshawar and immediately informed his close circles to approach all the newly-elected lawmakers of the party that the PTI had not called any such meeting,” a senior PTI office-bearer told The News on condition of anonymity.

He said all the PTI lawmakers were contacted by the party’s senior leadership and were informed about Imran Khan’s message.

The PTI leadership circulated the following text message to all the parliamentarians-elect: “Dear PTI elected MNAs and MPAs, please be informed that no meeting of the parliamentary committee has been convened today (Monday) by the PTI. As and when such a meeting is convened, you will be informed by the chairman secretariat accordingly.”

According to PTI sources, Pervaiz Khattak faced embarrassment when he and Asad Qaiser started lobbying to get the chief minister’s slot. Another embarrassment was calling the PTI parliamentary committee meeting without consent of the top leadership.

“I wish he had followed party discipline and obeyed directives of the PTI leadership. Today he embarrassed himself and the MPAs-elect by secretly convening the party’s parliamentary committee meeting to seek their support,” said a PTI leader.

Pervaiz Khattak realised when most of the MPAs-elect after receiving messages from Banigala disappeared and held a press conference to express his commitment with the party.

“I will do whatever the party chairman wants me to do,” he told the journalists after his flopped attempt to seek enough support of the PTI lawmakers and create kind of a pressure group in the party.

Well-placed sources in the PTI told The News that Imran Khan held detailed discussion with Pervaiz Khattak a day earlier in which he informed him of his future agenda and then told him that he needed their support in the Centre.

Pervaiz Khattak, according to insiders, told Imran Khan that he had the support of the majority of MPAs-elect and therefore he should be allowed to stay in KP.

“After the meeting with Pervaiz Khattak, Imran Khan tasked his two close aides, Jehangir Tareen and Asad Umar, to meet Pervaiz Khattak and convince him to stop his stubbornness over the chief minister issue. They met Pervaiz Khattak and made it clear to him that Imran Khan was the party leader and he was supposed to take such decisions,” a senior PTI office-bearer told The News on condition of anonymity.

Some party sources said the two PTI leaders even offered the former chief minister high positions such as president, speaker of the National Assembly or a ministry of his choice in the Centre if he stopped his demand for the job of chief minister.

However, the sources said Pervaiz Khattak didn’t agree with them and insisted that he would stay in KP to lead the PTI government as chief minister. He also claimed that majority of the PTI lawmakers wanted him to be the chief minister.

According to the PTI sources, Imran Khan later called former provincial information minister Shah Farman to personally meet Pervaiz Khattak and explain to him that his actions would cause damage to him.

“Shah Farman not only conveyed Imran Khan’s message, but told him about of the sensitivity of the situation,” said the PTI leader privy to the party affairs.

Shah Farman has been a trouble-shooter for the party. In 2013 when Pervaiz Khattak and Asad Qaiser launched a similar campaign and locked horns over the chief minister’s slot, it was Shah Farman and a few other people who resolved the issue.

One PTI MPA-elect, who didn’t attend the meeting convened by Pervaiz Khattak on Monday, commented that if Imran Khan was not able enough to appoint chief minister of a province then one should not expect him to make ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Sources close to Imran said that he would announce name of the chief minister KP within two days.

“The new chief minister most probably could be Atif Khan as he is the only PTI leader who neither made any demand nor launched any campaign to get this position,” a PTI leader said. He added that Imran could also surprise the people by appointing a completely new person as the chief minister.