We have numbers: PTI

Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday claimed to have clinched enough numbers to form coalition government in the Centre as well as Punjab with 168 lawmakers in the National Assembly and 180 in the Punjab Assembly, after power-sharing formula was agreed with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The PTI Information Secretary and MNA-elect Fawad Chaudhry shared the news with journalists outside Banigala residence of Imran Khan following a meeting between the PTI chief and a delegation of the PML-Q led by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He declined to share details of the formula agreed upon between the two sides.

Fawad said that his party had acquired the required number of legislators-elect to form governments in the Centre and Punjab. He pointed out that the PML-Q would be the PTI’s coalition partner in the federal government and in the provincial cabinet in Punjab.

Fawad noted that along with allies, the PTI had around 168 seats in the Centre and close to 180 seats in Punjab. “We will comfortably form both the governments,” he said. He, however, made it clear that the chief minister of Punjab would be from the PTI and it would be decided by the party chairman.

The PTI leader pointed out that 10 MNAs-elect had two or more seats of the National Assembly, while one was to be retained, and hence the 342-member National Assembly would be left with 328-30 members. He said the PTI now has the support of 168 MNAs, including reserved women seats and minorities, four of PML-Q, six of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), two of Grande Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) each and seven independents.

On the Punjab front, he explained that the House consisted of 371 members, however, owing to various factors, the provincial assembly was left with 358-60 members, whereas the PTI’s strength was 180, including independents and women reserved seats.

The PTI spokesman said the party enjoys two-thirds majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would form government in the province, while the decision of nominating the chief minister rests with the party chairman. He said that PTI was in talks with various political parties in Balochistan and hoped to form a coalition government there.

He put aside speculations about naming of Pervaiz Khattak again for the slot of KP chief minister and said the decision would be made by Imran Khan.

Banigala remained the hub of meetings and arrivals of politicians and members-elect to join the PTI or announce support to it: they included MNA-elect from Muzaffargarh Basit Bokhari and MPAs-elect from this district Khurram Leghari and Abdul Hai Dasti who became part of PTI. Likewise, MNA-elect Sanaullah Mastikhel from Bhakkar also joined the PTI besides Akbar Nuwani and Amir Muhammad Khan, MPAs-elect, whereas Ghaffar Watto, MNA-elect from Bahawalnagar, also joined the PTI in addition to Fida Watto, MPA-elect.

Meanwhile, Iran Monday extended warm and cordial felicitations to Imran Khan on victory of his party in the recent elections. In a letter, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said people of Pakistan through their ambitious turn out in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self-determination and accomplish progress and development in the country.

He expressed readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promotion and enhancement of mutual cooperation in all fields with the new government of Pakistan. Mehdi Honardoost prayed to Almighty Allah for good health and further success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan.

President of Maldives Abdullah Yameen also congratulated Imran Khan over his electoral victory. He telephoned Imran Khan and expressed his best wishes for the next government. Imran thanked the Maldivian president for his good wishes for Pakistan.