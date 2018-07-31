Tue July 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

ECP orders action over ballot papers found in Karachi garbage dump

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, by taking notice of founding ballot papers from a garbage heap in Qayyumabad, ordered the provincial election commissioner, district returning officer, and returning officer to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report. The ECP Spokesperson said the strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident. The ballot papers were recovered from a garbage dump on Sunday in Qayyumabad.

