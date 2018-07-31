ECP orders action over ballot papers found in Karachi garbage dump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, by taking notice of founding ballot papers from a garbage heap in Qayyumabad, ordered the provincial election commissioner, district returning officer, and returning officer to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report. The ECP Spokesperson said the strict measures will be taken against those found responsible for the incident. The ballot papers were recovered from a garbage dump on Sunday in Qayyumabad.
