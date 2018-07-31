Akram Sh quits Mush treason case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Akram Sheikh has refused to continue as the head of the prosecution team appointed by the previous government to prosecute former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on charges of high treason. In a letter to the interior secretary that since he was appointed by the previous government, it was not appropriate for him to continue as the new government was going to take over soon.
Comments