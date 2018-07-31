Law ministry clarifies report

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman of the Ministry of Law & Justice has taken exception to allegations that the caretaker government has exceeded its mandate as alleged in the report titled “Caretakers’ scandalous breach of mandate” by Mr Ansar Abbasi on 28th July, 2018 and termed the report factually incorrect, misleading, defamatory and based on a misreading of the Constitution and the law, says a press release on Monday.

The spokesman said that the summaries are moved as a matter of routine by ministry and divisions which become only effective after approval of competent authority. In the instant case, the summary has not yet been approved or even put up for consideration before the prime minister.

The Law Ministry, the spokesman said, has only referred the matter to Finance Division for thorough examination since the proposal involved financial implications. The summary is not binding on the incoming government, who may reject it or pursue the matter further. The proposal contained in the summary cannot by any stretch of imagination be termed as a “breach of mandate”, let alone be declared to be “scandalous”. The spokesman further said that the summary was moved with a view to provide relief to the retired high court judges barred from practicing under Article 207 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The spokesman said that Article 205 read with 5th Schedule of the Constitution clearly mandates the president of Pakistan to determine the pension of high court judges which does not require any constitutional amendment or ordinance. Such cases are processed by the division irrespective of the fact whether it is elected or interim government, the spokesman added. He added that the summary does not amount to taking a policy decision at all. The spokesman reiterated that Rules of Business 1973 have strictly been followed in the matter. The spokesman regretted however that a senior journalist of the standing of Mr Ansar Abbasi must have at least checked and verified from the Law Ministry before filing the story.

Ansar Abbasi adds: The News reported what the government spokesman simply claimed in the clarification i.e a summary was moved by the law ministry for the approval of the PM. The proposal contained in summary was clearly beyond the mandate of the caretaker set up.