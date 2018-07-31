Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 PTI activists held for jubilant firing death

FAISALABAD: Ghulam Muhammadabad police on Monday arrested 11 Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists for resorting to aerial firing on election day, which caused death of 18-month-old girl Zaryab at Street No 2, Rasool Nagar. The accused Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists opened fire in the air to celebrate the success of their candidate Khayal Kastro in PP-110. In the meantime, a stray bullet hit the girl, which acused her instant death. On the report of Liaqat Ali, grandfather of the girl, the police have registered a case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar