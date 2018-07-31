11 PTI activists held for jubilant firing death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Ghulam Muhammadabad police on Monday arrested 11 Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists for resorting to aerial firing on election day, which caused death of 18-month-old girl Zaryab at Street No 2, Rasool Nagar. The accused Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists opened fire in the air to celebrate the success of their candidate Khayal Kastro in PP-110. In the meantime, a stray bullet hit the girl, which acused her instant death. On the report of Liaqat Ali, grandfather of the girl, the police have registered a case.
