11 PTI activists held for jubilant firing death

FAISALABAD: Ghulam Muhammadabad police on Monday arrested 11 Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists for resorting to aerial firing on election day, which caused death of 18-month-old girl Zaryab at Street No 2, Rasool Nagar. The accused Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf activists opened fire in the air to celebrate the success of their candidate Khayal Kastro in PP-110. In the meantime, a stray bullet hit the girl, which acused her instant death. On the report of Liaqat Ali, grandfather of the girl, the police have registered a case.