Tue July 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Pandemonium at FMC budget meeting

FAISALABAD: Pandemonium was observed in the budget meeting of Faisalabad municipal corporation (FMC) which held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Malik Abdur Razzaq. Opposition staged strong protest against the budget and tore down the copies of the budget. The opposition leader and members of the PTI raised objection against the unjustified annual budget of Rs6 billion and announced moving the local bodies ministry to disapprove the budget. The PTI members termed the budget meeting as illegal and rejected the proceedings of the meeting. According to budget figures, a large amount has been allocated for implementation on the development projects.

