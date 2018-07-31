Two die as trailer hits motorcycle

LAHORE: Two persons were crushed to death while two others sustained injuries when a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle in Sundar police limits Monday. Police have removed the bodies to the morgue and shifted the injured persons to the Jinnah Hospital for treatment. One of the deceased persons has been identified as Naveed. Police said the victims were going on the motorcycle and as they reached near Marhaba hotel on Multan Road, a speeding trailer hit them. As a result, they received multiple injuries. Two of them died on the spot. Police also reached the spot and impounded the trailer. Further investigation is under way.