Moonis Elahi appears before NAB

LAHORE: PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on Monday appeared before the NAB investigators in the offshore company case and recorded his statement. During the interview, he not only answered the questions but also presented the relevant record.

On the other hand, the NAB has also probing the assets of top police officials. In this connection, it sent a letter to the LDA and the Lahore CCPO, in which record has been sought about the appointment, promotion, transfers/ posting and assets of former Lahore DIG (Operations) Haider Ashraf, former CIA SSP Umar Virk, former CCPO Capt (retd) Amin Vains and others. NAB Lahore DG Shehzad Saleem has also formed a team in the light of the apex court’s orders for investigating the Punjab public sector companies. Sources say the investigators held a meeting about the salaries and perks of the CEOs of 56 companies. It has sought the relevant record and the money would be deposited in the fund for dams after recovering the amount from the officials withdrawing more than Rs 300,000 in salary.