Mushtaq Raisani, Khalid Langove get bail in corruption case

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) approved on Monday the bail pleas of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani and former finance adviser to chief minister Balochistan Mir Khalid Langove.

The BHC set bail at Rs5 million each for the two accused in the mega corruption scandal. The BHC bench headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and comprising Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar had reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the accused and NAB prosecutor.

While delivering judgment on Monday the court has accepted the bail application of both accused while rejecting the objections of NAB. In May 2016 the NAB raided Raisani’s office and formally placed him under arrest. They also raided his residence and seized Rs730 million in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs40 million. Further investigations revealed that the finance secretary also possessed valuable illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. Several others including Langove were also arrested by NAB in what came to be known as the mega corruption scandal.